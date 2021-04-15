The Senior Officer of Auxico Resources Canada (Other OTC: AUXIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Auxico Resources Canada (AUXIF – Research Report), Jacques Arsenault, sold shares of AUXIF for $6,250.

This is Arsenault’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:MN back in September 2020

AUXIF’s market cap is $19.38 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.60. Currently, Auxico Resources Canada has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.63 and a one-year low of $0.

Jacques Arsenault’s trades have generated a -24.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc is a mineral exploration company. It explores silver-gold properties in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company has two geographical segments: Canada and Mexico.