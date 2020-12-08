The Senior Officer of Australis Capital (Other OTC: AUSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Australis Capital (AUSAF – Research Report), Jason Ronald Bradley Dyck, bought shares of AUSAF for $27.48K.

This recent transaction increases Jason Ronald Bradley Dyck’s holding in the company by 12% to a total of $193.4K. This is Dyck’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on ACB back in December 2019

Based on Australis Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $104.8K and GAAP net loss of -$5,815,181. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.93K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.66 million. Currently, Australis Capital has an average volume of 119.22K.

Australis Capital, Inc. provides investment services. It focuses on seeking investments in cannabis and real estate sectors through acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. The company was founded on February 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.