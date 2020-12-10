The Senior Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: ARESF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF – Research Report), Renzo Barazzuol, bought shares of ARESF for $3.4M.

This recent transaction increases Renzo Barazzuol’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $29.66 million. In addition to Renzo Barazzuol, 6 other ARESF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.84. ARESF’s market cap is $1.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 136.50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.27, reflecting a 3.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Artis Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.