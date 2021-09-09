The Senior Officer of Arizona Silver Exploration (Other OTC: AZASF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Arizona Silver Exploration (AZASF – Research Report), Dong Hyun Shim, bought shares of AZASF for $3,000.

In addition to Dong Hyun Shim, 3 other AZASF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Dong Hyun Shim’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $102.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Arizona Silver Exploration has an average volume of 107.60K.

The insider sentiment on Arizona Silver Exploration has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dong Hyun Shim’s trades have generated a -4.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arizona Silver Exploration, Inc. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of minerals. Its projects include the Ramsey Silver and Sycamore Canyon Property. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.