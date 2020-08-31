The Senior Officer of Aphria is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Aphria (APHA – Research Report), Benjamin Mastronardi, exercised options to sell 496,690 APHA shares for a total transaction value of $3M.

In addition to Benjamin Mastronardi, one other APHA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Aphria’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $152 million and GAAP net loss of -$98,843,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a net profit of $15.76 million. Currently, Aphria has an average volume of 521.82K. The company has a one-year high of $7.14 and a one-year low of $1.95.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.23, reflecting a -34.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aphria has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini on June 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.