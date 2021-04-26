The Senior Officer of Anglo American Platinum is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF – Research Report), Gary Alan Humphries, exercised options to sell 7,411 AGPPF shares for a total transaction value of $15.2M.

Following Gary Alan Humphries’ last AGPPF Sell transaction on March 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 12.0%. In addition to Gary Alan Humphries, one other AGPPF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $155.16 and a one-year low of $47.67. AGPPF’s market cap is $37.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.50. Currently, Anglo American Platinum has an average volume of 24.

The insider sentiment on Anglo American Platinum has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. It specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.