The Senior Officer of Amerigo Resources (Other OTC: ARREF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Amerigo Resources (ARREF – Research Report), Steven G Dean, sold shares of ARREF for $515.9K.

This is Dean’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:FEO back in February 2020

Based on Amerigo Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $64.96 million and quarterly net profit of $8.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.55 million and had a net profit of $633K. Currently, Amerigo Resources has an average volume of 62.68K. The company has a one-year high of $0.91 and a one-year low of $0.08.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.