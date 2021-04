The Senior Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report), Réal Plourde, sold shares of ANCUF for $533.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $37.06 and a one-year low of $22.30. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 13.18K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.60, reflecting a -10.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ANCUF with a $42.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.