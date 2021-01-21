The Senior Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report), Valery Zamuner, bought shares of ANCUF for $49.1K.

This recent transaction increases Valery Zamuner’s holding in the company by 33% to a total of $158.2K. Following Valery Zamuner’s last ANCUF Buy transaction on May 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.06 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 98.09K. ANCUF’s market cap is $33.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.89, reflecting a -17.7% downside. 10 different firms, including Desjardins and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ANCUF with a $54.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Valery Zamuner’s trades have generated a 15.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.