The Senior MD of Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior MD of Blackrock (BLK – Research Report), Richard Kushel, sold shares of BLK for $1.22M.

Following Richard Kushel’s last BLK Sell transaction on October 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 93.2%.

Based on Blackrock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.3 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.37 billion and had a net profit of $927 million. The company has a one-year high of $539.20 and a one-year low of $401.80. Currently, Blackrock has an average volume of 619.21K.

The insider sentiment on Blackrock has been negative according to 111 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.