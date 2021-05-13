The Senior Managing Director of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Managing Director of Invesco (IVZ – Research Report), Tak Shing Lo, sold shares of IVZ for $8.2M.

Following Tak Shing Lo’s last IVZ Sell transaction on November 03, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.3%. In addition to Tak Shing Lo, 4 other IVZ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion and quarterly net profit of $327 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.6 billion and had a net profit of $141 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.95 and a one-year low of $6.38. IVZ’s market cap is $12.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.80.

IVZ is a controversial stock, with 3 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $29.29, reflecting a -10.3% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26.28M worth of IVZ shares and purchased $123.2K worth of IVZ shares. The insider sentiment on Invesco has been negative according to 119 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.