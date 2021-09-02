The Senior Managing Director of Invesco is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Managing Director of Invesco (IVZ – Research Report), Andrew Schlossberg, exercised options to sell 20,800 IVZ shares for a total transaction value of $526.7K.

Following this transaction Andrew Schlossberg’s holding in the company was decreased by 11% to a total of $6.32 million. In addition to Andrew Schlossberg, one other IVZ executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion and quarterly net profit of $428 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $99.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.71 and a one-year low of $9.93. IVZ’s market cap is $11.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $31.25, reflecting a -19.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Invesco has been positive according to 118 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew Schlossberg’s trades have generated a -15.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.