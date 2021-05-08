The Senior EVP & Chief Credit Off of US Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior EVP & Chief Credit Off of US Bancorp (USB – Research Report), Mark Runkel, exercised options to sell 35,374 USB shares at $41.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.15M.

Following Mark Runkel’s last USB Sell transaction on April 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 5.2%. In addition to Mark Runkel, 3 other USB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $61.48 and a one-year low of $28.36. USB’s market cap is $91.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.27, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on US Bancorp has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Minnesota-based U.S. Bancorp is a financial services holding company and offers services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. It also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.