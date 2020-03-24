The Senior Chairman & CEO of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Chairman & CEO of Prosperity Bancshares (PB – Research Report), David Zalman, bought shares of PB for $650K.

In addition to David Zalman, 9 other PB executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases David Zalman’s holding in the company by 1.93% to a total of $34.27 million.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and quarterly net profit of $86.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a net profit of $83.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.22 and a one-year low of $21.23. Currently, Prosperity Bancshares has an average volume of 874.31K.

Three different firms, including Raymond James and Wedbush, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Prosperity Bancshares has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.