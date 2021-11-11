The Senior Advisor of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Advisor of Olympic Steel (ZEUS – Research Report), David Wolfort, sold shares of ZEUS for $213.8K.

Based on Olympic Steel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $556 million and quarterly net profit of $29.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $300 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $12.28. Currently, Olympic Steel has an average volume of 55.82K.

Olympic Steel, Inc. engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet; coil and plate products and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment comprises of processed aluminium and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products; flat bar product and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment covers metal tubing, pipe, bar, valves, and fittings and fabricated pressure parts. The company was founded by Sol Siegal and Sam Sigel in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, OH.