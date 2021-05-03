The Seg Pres. Gr. & Military Bus. of Humana (NYSE: HUM) is Selling Shares

Today, the Seg Pres. Gr. & Military Bus. of Humana (HUM – Research Report), Christopher Hunter, sold shares of HUM for $2.29M.

Following Christopher Hunter’s last HUM Sell transaction on February 23, 2021, the stock climbed by 67.6%. In addition to Christopher Hunter, one other HUM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Humana’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $828 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.94 billion and had a net profit of $473 million. The company has a one-year high of $474.70 and a one-year low of $364.77. Currently, Humana has an average volume of 388.42K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HUM with a $505.00 price target. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $487.64, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Humana has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Hunter's trades have generated a -3.4% average return based on past transactions.

Humana Inc. is a leading health insurance service provider in the United States. The company, through its Retail division, provides medicare benefits and state-based medicaid contracts, which are marketed on a retail basis to individuals. The Group and Specialty business offers employer group commercial fully-insured medical products and specialty health insurance benefits. Humana offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home-based services, and clinical programs to the company’s health plan members as well as to third parties through the Healthcare Services segment.