The Secretary of Voip-Palcom (Other OTC: VPLM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Secretary of Voip-Palcom (VPLM – Research Report), Dennis Chang, sold shares of VPLM for $2,272.

Over the last month, Dennis Chang has reported another 13 Sell trades on VPLM for a total of $135.8K. In addition to Dennis Chang, 3 other VPLM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

VPLM’s market cap is $27.95 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.10.

The insider sentiment on Voip-Palcom has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VoIP-PAL.com, Inc. is a broadband Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telecom company, which engages in the acquisition and development of VoIP-related intellectual properties. It offers proprietary transactional billing platform tailored to the points and air mile business, as well as provides anti-virus applications for smart phones. The company was founded by Francis Assif in September 1997 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.