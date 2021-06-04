The Secretary of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) is Selling Shares

Today, the Secretary of Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report), Robert John Engbloom, sold shares of VET for $114.4K.

Following Robert John Engbloom’s last VET Sell transaction on April 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $412 million and quarterly net profit of $500 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.32 billion. Currently, Vermilion Energy has an average volume of 837.94K. The company has a one-year high of $8.92 and a one-year low of $2.13.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.01, reflecting a -5.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Vermilion Energy has been negative according to 171 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.