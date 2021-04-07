The Secretary of Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ: SBGI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Secretary of Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI – Research Report), Duncan Smith, sold shares of SBGI for $3.44M.

In addition to Duncan Smith, 3 other SBGI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $39.60 and a one-year low of $12.86. Currently, Sinclair Broadcast has an average volume of 512.00K. SBGI’s market cap is $2.22 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.90.

The insider sentiment on Sinclair Broadcast has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through Broadcast segment. The Broadcast segment provides free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through local television stations. Its primary channels consists of network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming. The company was founded by Julian Sinclair Smith in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.