The Secretary of QTS Realty (NYSE: QTS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Secretary of QTS Realty (QTS – Research Report), Shirley Goza, sold shares of QTS for $1.09M.

Following Shirley Goza’s last QTS Sell transaction on November 24, 2017, the stock climbed by 18.4%.

Based on QTS Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $126 million and quarterly net profit of $8.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $7.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.11 and a one-year low of $42.64. Currently, QTS Realty has an average volume of 470.72K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.92, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on QTS Realty has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the provision of data center solutions. Its products include cloud services, connectivity, custom data center, colocation, critical facilities management, and managed services. It also offers industry solutions such as enterprise, financial services, information technology and digital media, federal, and healthcare. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.