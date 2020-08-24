The Sales & Corp Mktg Officer of Synopsys is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Sales & Corp Mktg Officer of Synopsys (SNPS – Research Report), Joseph Logan, exercised options to sell 72,299 SNPS shares at $40.92 a share, for a total transaction value of $15.21M.

Following Joseph Logan’s last SNPS Sell transaction on May 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 44.6%. In addition to Joseph Logan, 2 other SNPS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Synopsys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $861 million and quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $853 million and had a net profit of $99.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $216.19 and a one-year low of $104.90. Currently, Synopsys has an average volume of 730.49K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $223.80, reflecting a -4.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Synopsys has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Logan's trades have generated a -22.5% average return based on past transactions.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.