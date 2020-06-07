The Reporting & Compliance Officer of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ: GLRE) is Selling Shares

On June 5, the Reporting & Compliance Officer of Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE – Research Report), Faramarz Romer, sold shares of GLRE for $184.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.26 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Greenlight Capital Re has an average volume of 316.40K.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.