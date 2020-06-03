The Regional Vice-President of IAMGOLD is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Regional Vice-President of IAMGOLD (IAG – Research Report), Oumar Toguyeni, exercised options to sell 28,400 IAG shares for a total transaction value of $146.6K.

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $275 million and GAAP net loss of -$34,400,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $251 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $1.44.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.85, reflecting a -0.5% downside.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.