The Regional President of BHP Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Regional President of BHP Group (BHPLF – Research Report), John (Ragnar) Udd, exercised options to sell 12,426 BHPLF shares for a total transaction value of $553.3K.

In addition to John (Ragnar) Udd, 3 other BHPLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.46 and a one-year low of $23.22. Currently, BHP Group has an average volume of 150.24K. BHPLF’s market cap is $164 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.41, reflecting a -19.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.49M worth of BHPLF shares and purchased $153K worth of BHPLF shares. The insider sentiment on BHP Group has been neutral according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal, and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops, and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold. The Iron Ore segment consist of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.