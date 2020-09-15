The Providence Service (PRSC) Initiated with a Buy at Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on The Providence Service (PRSC – Research Report) and a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Providence Service with a $102.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $99.07 and a one-year low of $40.40. Currently, The Providence Service has an average volume of 77.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Providence Service Corp. engages in the provision of home and community-based social services and non-emergency transportation services. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Transportation (NET) Services, Matrix Investment, and Corporate and Other. The NET Services segment operates under the brands LogistiCare and Circulation, which offers non-emergency medical transportation service for state governments and managed care organizations. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Corporate and Other segment consists of executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, public reporting, certain strategic and corporate development functions and the results of its captive insurance company. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.