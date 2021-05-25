The Principal Accounting Officer of APi Group (NYSE: APG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Principal Accounting Officer of APi Group (APG – Research Report), Thomas Lydon, bought shares of APG for $50.02K.

Following Thomas Lydon’s last APG Buy transaction on October 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.0%. Following this transaction Thomas Lydon’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $2.15 million.

The company has a one-year high of $22.37 and a one-year low of $10.13. APG’s market cap is $3.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.50.

Starting in May 2020, APG received 22 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.33, reflecting a -19.5% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and UBS, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Thomas Lydon's trades have generated a 5.4% average return based on past transactions.

APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Solutions, Safety Solutions, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial solutions segment provides a variety of specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the U.S. and Canada. The Safety Solutions segment provides fire protection solutions, HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems in North America. Its Specialty Services segment provides diversified infrastructure and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer and telecom infrastructure.