The Principal Accounting Officer of Aon (NYSE: AON) is Selling Shares

On November 12, the Principal Accounting Officer of Aon (AON – Research Report), Michael Neller, sold shares of AON for $745.3K.

Following Michael Neller’s last AON Sell transaction on March 18, 2021, the stock climbed by 77.1%. In addition to Michael Neller, one other AON executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Aon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.7 billion and GAAP net loss of -$900,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.39 billion and had a net profit of $275 million. The company has a one-year high of $326.25 and a one-year low of $197.86. AON’s market cap is $66.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 76.00.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $318.71, reflecting a -6.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aon has been negative according to 123 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

London-based Aon Plc is a global professional services firm that provides a range of financial risk-mitigation products, including insurance, pension administration, and health-insurance plans to its clients. Its five principal products and service revenue lines include: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.