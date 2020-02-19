The PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY of Visa is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY of Visa (V – Research Report), Rajat Taneja, exercised options to sell 75,000 V shares at $53.63 a share, for a total transaction value of $15.59M.

This is Taneja’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on EA back in August 2013 In addition to Rajat Taneja, one other V executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Visa’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.51 billion and had a net profit of $2.87 billion. The company has a one-year high of $211.50 and a one-year low of $143.18. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.2376.

