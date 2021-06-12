The President – Portfolio Brands of Regis (NYSE: RGS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President – Portfolio Brands of Regis (RGS – Research Report), Jim Brian Lain, sold shares of RGS for $16.63K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.39 and a one-year low of $4.80. RGS’s market cap is $359 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.50. Currently, Regis has an average volume of 199.43K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.