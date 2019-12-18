The President – PG&A of Polaris is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President – PG&A of Polaris (PII – Research Report), Stephen Eastman, exercised options to sell 7,500 PII shares at $68.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $743.1K.

Following Stephen Eastman’s last PII Sell transaction on May 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Polaris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $88.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.65 billion and had a net profit of $95.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $104.37 and a one-year low of $70.27. Currently, Polaris has an average volume of 682.47K.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.