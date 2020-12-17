The President Performance Material of US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) is Selling Shares

On December 15, the President Performance Material of US Silica Holdings (SLCA – Research Report), John Paul Blanchard, sold shares of SLCA for $48.95K.

The company has a one-year high of $6.96 and a one-year low of $0.79. SLCA’s market cap is $488 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.10.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in a variety of industries including, container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products, and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.