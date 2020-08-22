The President Operations of BHP Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President Operations of BHP Group (BHPLF – Research Report), Daniel Malchuk, exercised options to sell 56,934 BHPLF shares for a total transaction value of $2.24M.

This recent transaction decreases Daniel Malchuk’s holding in the company by 42% to a total of $7.58 million. Following Daniel Malchuk’s last BHPLF Sell transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.4%.

The company has a one-year high of $29.10 and a one-year low of $15.19. Currently, BHP Group has an average volume of 20. BHPLF’s market cap is $140 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60.

The insider sentiment on BHP Group has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Malchuk's trades have generated a -19.9% average return based on past transactions.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal, and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops, and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold. The Iron Ore segment consist of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.