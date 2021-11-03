The President of Zion Oil & Gas (Other OTC: ZNOG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG – Research Report), William H. Avery, bought shares of ZNOG for $11.25K.

Following this transaction William H. Avery’s holding in the company was increased by 17.24% to a total of $62.22K. In addition to William H. Avery, one other ZNOG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

ZNOG’s market cap is $34.7 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a one-year high of $1.74 and a one-year low of $0.12.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It currently holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel and Megiddo-Jezreel. The company was founded by John M. Brown in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.