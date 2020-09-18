The President of Zimtu Capital (Other OTC: ZTMUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Zimtu Capital (ZTMUF – Research Report), David Hodge, bought shares of ZTMUF for $6,500.

Following this transaction David Hodge’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $102.3K.

Zimtu Capital Corp. engages in the business of investment in the natural resources sector. It operates through the following business segments: Investment in Stock, Warrants, and Others; Investment in Mineral Properties; Management Services; and Corporate. The Investment in Stock, Warrants, and Others segment focuses on natural resource industries, concentrating on early stage exploration and development companies. The Investment in Mineral Properties segment evaluates and acquires prospective resource properties to make available for sale, option or joint venture. The Management Services segment provides management and administrative services to various private and public companies. The Corporate segment offers corporate development services and a cooperative marketing program to companies. The company was founded on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.