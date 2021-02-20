The President of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) is Selling Shares

On February 19, the President of XPO Logistics (XPO – Research Report), Troy Cooper, sold shares of XPO for $3.09M.

In addition to Troy Cooper, 6 other XPO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on XPO Logistics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.14 billion and had a net profit of $107 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.57 and a one-year low of $38.47. XPO’s market cap is $12.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 218.90.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.76, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on XPO Logistics has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.