The President of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Xcel Energy (XEL – Research Report), Christopher Clark, sold shares of XEL for $428.7K.

Following Christopher Clark’s last XEL Sell transaction on September 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.2%. In addition to Christopher Clark, 2 other XEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Xcel Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.54 billion and quarterly net profit of $362 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.81 billion and had a net profit of $295 million. The company has a one-year high of $76.44 and a one-year low of $56.07. XEL’s market cap is $38.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $71.29, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Xcel Energy has been negative according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Clark’s trades have generated a 2.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Xcel Energy Inc. engages in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electricity. It generates electricity through nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, wood/refuse, solar, and wind energy sources. The company sells to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in eight Western and Midwestern states.