The President of USANA Health (NYSE: USNA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of USANA Health (USNA – Research Report), Jim Brown, sold shares of USNA for $671.5K.

In addition to Jim Brown, 3 other USNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $93.44 and a one-year low of $43.01. USNA’s market cap is $1.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.10. Currently, USANA Health has an average volume of 235.24K.

The insider sentiment on USANA Health has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, and Sense-beautiful science. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Sense-beautiful science includes premium, science-based, personal care products that support healthy skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.