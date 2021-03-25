The President of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of United Natural Foods (UNFI – Research Report), Christopher P. Testa, sold shares of UNFI for $792K.

In addition to Christopher P. Testa, 2 other UNFI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on United Natural Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.89 billion and quarterly net profit of $58.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.43 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $30.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.37 and a one-year low of $8.28. Currently, United Natural Foods has an average volume of 881.18K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $27.17, reflecting a 29.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on United Natural Foods has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk in 1996 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.