The President of Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Triple-S Management (GTS – Research Report), Arturo Carrion, sold shares of GTS for $10.3K.

Based on Triple-S Management’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $904 million and quarterly net profit of $43.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $886 million and had a net profit of $30.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.51 and a one-year low of $9.13. GTS’s market cap is $450 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors. The Life Insurance segment offers life, accident, and health insurance coverage, and annuity products. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment covers commercial damages, automotive accidents, and liabilities. The Other segment refers to data processing services organization and health clinic. The company was founded in January 1999 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.