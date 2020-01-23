The President of Timberline Resources (Other OTC: TLRS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Timberline Resources (TLRS – Research Report), Steven Osterberg, bought shares of TLRS for $39K.

In addition to Steven Osterberg, 2 other TLRS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Timberline Resources has an average volume of 77.25K.

The insider sentiment on Timberline Resources has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.