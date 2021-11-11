The President of Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) is Buying Shares

On November 10, the President of Steven Madden (SHOO – Research Report), Amelia Varela, bought shares of SHOO for $1.79M.

This recent transaction increases Amelia Varela’s holding in the company by 40.5% to a total of $9.23 million. Following Amelia Varela’s last SHOO Buy transaction on November 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.4%.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Steven Madden’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $529 million and quarterly net profit of $66.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $347 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.40 and a one-year low of $27.29. Currently, Steven Madden has an average volume of 331.93K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.00, reflecting a -9.4% downside. Five different firms, including B.Riley Financial and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.04M worth of SHOO shares and purchased $1.79M worth of SHOO shares. The insider sentiment on Steven Madden has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Amelia Varela’s trades have generated a -8.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear. The Wholesale Accessories segment comprises of branded and private label handbags; belts and small leather goods; and cold weather and selected other fashion accessories. The Retail segment distributes branded women’s, men’s and children’s footwear, accessories, and licensed products to consumers. The First Cost segment earns commissions and design fees for serving as a buying agent of footwear products to mass-market merchandisers, mid-tier department stores,and other retailers with respect to their purchase of footwear. The Licensing segment licenses its trademarks for use in connection with the manufacture, marketing, and sale of outerwear, hosiery, active wear, sleepwear, jewellery, watches, hair accessories, umbrellas, bedding, luggage, and men’s leather accessories. The company was founded by Steven L. Madden on July 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.