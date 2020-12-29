The President of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President of Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP – Research Report), Jack Howard, bought shares of SPLP for $725.4K.

Following this transaction Jack Howard’s holding in the company was increased by 6.83% to a total of $40.62 million. This is Howard’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $12.53 and a one-year low of $4.31. SPLP’s market cap is $232 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.40. Currently, Steel Partners Holdings has an average volume of 262.73K.

Steel Partners Holdings LP is a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other. The Diversified Industrial segment encompasses manufacturers of engineered niche industrial products, with market positions in many of the markets they serve. The Energy segment provides drilling and production services to the oil and gas industry. The Financial Services segment consists primarily of the operations of WebBank. The Corporate and Other segment includes several consolidated subsidiaries, including Steel Services, equity method and other investments, and cash and cash equivalents. The company was founded on December 16, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.