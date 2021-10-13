The President of Southern Empire Resources (Other OTC: SMPEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Southern Empire Resources (SMPEF – Research Report), Dale Wallster, bought shares of SMPEF for $13K.

This recent transaction increases Dale Wallster’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $410.8K.

Currently, Southern Empire Resources has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Dale Wallster’s trades have generated a -34.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Southern Empire Resources Corp is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on expanding and developing known high-grade oxide gold deposits at its two properties in the southwestern USA namely Oro Cruz and Eastgate.