The President of Sorrento Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE – Research Report), Henry Ji, exercised options to buy 10,000 SRNE shares at $4.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $40K.

Following Henry Ji’s last SRNE Buy transaction on July 23, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.4%. In addition to Henry Ji, one other SRNE executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Sorrento Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.51 million and GAAP net loss of -$166,615,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $77.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.25 and a one-year low of $5.17. SRNE’s market cap is $2.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.10.

Starting in July 2021, SRNE received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.