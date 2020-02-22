The President of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President of Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD – Research Report), Roger Dankel, sold shares of SSD for $225.1K.

Following Roger Dankel’s last SSD Sell transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 23.7%. In addition to Roger Dankel, one other SSD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Simpson Manufacturing Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $263 million and quarterly net profit of $28.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $242 million and had a net profit of $15.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $55.80. SSD’s market cap is $3.77B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.51.

The insider sentiment on Simpson Manufacturing Co has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The North America segment covers United States and Canada operations. The Europe segment includes operations primarily in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. The Asia/Pacific segment includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded by Barclay Simpson in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.