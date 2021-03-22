The President of Shopify is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President of Shopify (SHOP – Research Report), Harley Michael Finkelstein, exercised options to sell 516 SHOP shares for a total transaction value of $590.8K.

In addition to Harley Michael Finkelstein, 27 other SHOP executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Harley Michael Finkelstein has reported another 4 Sell trades on SHOP for a total of $5.24M.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $978 million and quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $505 million and had a net profit of $771K. The company has a one-year high of $1499.75 and a one-year low of $316.00. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 75.47K.

Based on 26 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1487.26, reflecting a -24.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shopify has been negative according to 432 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 2004, Canada-based Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.