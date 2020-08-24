The President of Rover Metals (Other OTC: ROVMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of Rover Metals (ROVMF – Research Report), Keith Charles Minty, sold shares of ROVMF for $62.67K.

In addition to Keith Charles Minty, 2 other ROVMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Rover Metals has an average volume of 56.00K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rover Metals Corp is a natural resource exploration company. Its properties are Up Town Gold Property and Cabin Lake Property. The Up Town Gold Property is a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Cabin Lake group of gold exploration properties are located around 110 km northwest of Yellowknife, at the north end of Russell Lake, and approximately 60 km southeast of Fortune Minerals Nicho project and close to the new Tlicho All-Season Road. The Cabin Lake group of properties consist of three areas namely Cabin Lake, Camp Lake, and Slemon Lake.