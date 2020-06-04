The President of Rockridge Resources (Other OTC: RRRLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Rockridge Resources (RRRLF – Research Report), Jordan Trimble, bought shares of RRRLF for $2,800.

Following this transaction Jordan Trimble’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $178.8K.

Currently, Rockridge Resources has an average volume of

Rockridge Resources Ltd is a junior exploration company. Its principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company’s project includes the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan and Raney Gold Project located in northern Ontario.