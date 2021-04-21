The President of Relay Medical (Other OTC: RYMDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President of Relay Medical (RYMDF – Research Report), William Gordon Clark Kent, bought shares of RYMDF for $16.72K.

This recent transaction increases William Gordon Clark Kent’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $538.9K. In addition to William Gordon Clark Kent, one other RYMDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 97.48. RYMDF’s market cap is $45.89 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.90. Currently, Relay Medical has an average volume of 234.17K.

The insider sentiment on Relay Medical has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Relay Medical Corp is a Canadian-based medical technology company. The company is engaged in the business of providing expertise in the development, commercial leadership, funding, and strategic partnerships offering inventors and early-stage start-ups an “Integrated MedTech Accelerator” platform to develop and transact technologies. Its portfolio consists of HemoPalm corp, Pharamtrac, and osprey. Its HemoPalm platform provides a combination of full CO-oximetry and blood gases in one handheld analyzer. Pharamtrac is a platform for providing home medication management, it includes medical-grade cloud, front-end devices/apps, portals and data analytics for patients.