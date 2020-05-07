The President of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President of Raymond James Financial (RJF – Research Report), John C. Carson, sold shares of RJF for $948.7K.

Based on Raymond James Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and quarterly net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a net profit of $261 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.45 and a one-year low of $54.21. RJF’s market cap is $8.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $68.57, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Raymond James Financial has been neutral according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other. The Private Client Group segment deals with financial planning and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment pertains to institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and investment banking activities. The Asset Management segment offers investment advisory to individual and institutional portfolios. The RJ Bank segment includes corporate loans, mortgages, and loan syndications. The Other segment consists of principal capital and private equity operations. The company was founded by Robert A. James in 1962 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.